Editor’s Note: This story includes graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When a first grader was dropped off at a family friend’s house on his way to school, no one could have predicted he would be dead moments later.

On Tuesday morning, Loyalty Charles Scott was mauled by two dogs in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood after entering the 112th Avenue home’s garage.

Officials say Scott was frequently taken to the house on his way to school, but this time when the friend entered the garage to take care of her two dogs, he opened the door behind her. He was first attacked by one dog until the other eventually joined in.

The woman – whose identity has yet to be publicly released – reportedly tried to stop the attack and even tried to get a gun, but it was too late. Officials say Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, and she was hospitalized with severe hand wounds.

“[Officers] were greeted at the door by a woman who was covered in blood and had suffered some injuries trying to stop a dog attack,” PPB spokesperson Mike Benner said.

The two dogs, both Great Dane-mastiff mixes, were later euthanized. The Multnomah County Animal Services is holding a third dog that was also at the home at the time of the attack.

Police say Scott had been told to stay away from the dogs before because they were dangerous. However, there were no previous reports the dogs had ever been a problem.

It is not clear when a memorial will be announced in honor of Scott. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been created on behalf of his mother.

“Our family is completely turned upside down and trying to figure out how to keep going,” The GoFundMe reads. “Loyalty touched so many hearts. He always had a smile on his face and there was no way anyone could be in a bad mood around him. He loved everyone and everything. He was so pure and unaffected by the negatives in the world.”

Loyalty’s school, Glenfair Elementary, addressed his death in an email sent to families:

It is with immense sorrow that we share the devastating news of the passing of one of our first-grade students early this morning while at home. Our hearts ache as we come to terms with this tragic loss, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family.

The loss of a student is unfathomable, and we understand that this news may be difficult for our students and families to process.

The Portland Police Bureau says their investigation is ongoing.

