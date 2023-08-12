FashioNXT is one of the premier fashion weeks in the nation and is back in-person in Portland following the pandemic, October 2022 (FashioNXT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready for your runway debut? The 10th anniversary of FashioNXT Week is just a couple of months away, and the agency is searching for models for its Portland shows.

FashioNXT Week, organized by the fashion and lifestyle agency of the same name, is an annual series of “innovative fashion experiences.” According to Forbes magazine, the series is one of the nation’s leading fashion weeks for promoting sustainable clothing.

This year, Portland’s FashioNXT Week is slated for Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7. But the agency is still seeking models for its runway shows.

Hotel Vance on 1455 SW Broadway will host model auditions on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Register for model auditions here.

