FashioNXT is one of the premier fashion weeks in the nation and is back in-person in Portland following the pandemic, October 2022 (FashioNXT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — FashioNXT, one of the premier fashion weeks in the nation, rivals what you’d see in New York or Los Angeles. Now, after a pandemic interruption, FashioNXT is returning in-person this year at an historic location, the Union Bank Building on Broadway in downtown Portland.

“We are very excited to do it even bigger, which was the key part,” said Tito Chowdhury with FashioNXT.

Tito Chowdhury of FashioNXT in Portland, October 2022 (KOIN)

Four emerging regional designers will show their collections in the UpNXT Emerging Designer Acceleration Program. Those 4 are Corazon Reynolds of Portland’s Corazon Company, Melissa Lara of Portland’s Gutter Girl, Julie Allen of Portland with Hope Continues that emphasizes ethically-made clothing and Sophia Luchianni of Seattle’s Luchianni Designs.

The winner gets marketing and sales advice, mentorship and cash for their emerging fashion business.

“We are not teaching them how to sew,” Chowdhury said. “But we are teaching them how to navigate the current issues that designers face at the early stage to move forward in their business.”

Portland is a center for fashion. The area has produced several Project Runway winners, including Seth Aaron — who is showing his latest collection at FashioNXT.

It’s a welcome return for a city trying to come out of tough times.

“People love to come out, to dress up fancy and experience the creative world,” Chowdhury said.

The FashioNXT runway shows begin Thursday, October 6 and run for 3 nights.

KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie will be one of the judges for the emerging designers.