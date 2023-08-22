PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – FashioNXT is hosting an exclusive brunch on Saturday, with fashion experts teaching guests how to transform content into currency.

“In today’s modern age, content is currency. We all create content and so how can we monetize our platforms in the content that we create?” FashioNXT Panel Moderator and Fashion Designer Colty said.

FashioNXT Panelist Steve Smith says the organization’s fashion shows have been putting Portland on the map as a fashion city.

“Things like FashioNXT raised the awareness of what’s going on in Portland on the streetwear side,” Smith said — noting major sportwear businesses in Oregon such as Nike, Columbia, Addidas and Hoka. “It opened up a whole new window and a whole new consumer for us and it also exposed all the companies that are here in Portland.”

The FashioNXT Panel and Brunch will be held Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PNC Live Studio in Downtown Portland.