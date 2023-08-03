PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police say traffic is closed on Southeast 167th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street as they investigate a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau said westbound traffic in the area would be closed for “at least an hour.”

Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The identity of the motorcyclist that died has yet to be released.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.