PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after being stabbed on a MAX train Sunday night, according to Portland police.

Authorities are still attempting to track down a suspect.

Police were called to SW Jefferson Street after receiving reports of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person dead.

TriMet tells KOIN 6 that the MAX Blue and Red lines are currently disrupted. However, shuttle buses are serving stations between the Sunset Transit Center and Galleria/SW 10th Avenue. Riders should expect delays.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day said. “For someone to lose their life in a violent crime is unacceptable. For it to happen on Christmas Eve is exponentially worse. I can assure the community our officers and detectives are doing everything in their power on this holiday to track down those responsible.”

Anyone with information or tips about a possible suspect is asked to call Portland police.