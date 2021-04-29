FBI, PPB investigating video threatening Mayor Wheeler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A video that popped up on Twitter on Wednesday night ended with a death threat to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
KOIN 6 has viewed the video, where the mayor’s address was also revealed. A voice narrating the video said they are from “a small collective from within the anarchist and anti-facist community.”
A spokesperson for Mayor Wheeler said that Portland Police was investigating.
FBI Portland’s spokesperson Beth Anne Steele said they are aware of the video.
The FBI is aware of the video and is assisting Portland Police Bureau in the investigation. Due to the on-going nature of the case, we have no further information to release at this time. Anyone with information as to the person or people responsible for this video are encouraged to contact the FBI or PPB. The FBI can be reached at (503) 224-4181 or via tips.fbi.gov.