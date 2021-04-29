FBI, PPB investigating video threatening Mayor Wheeler

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler poses for a photo outside City Hall in Portland, Ore. Wheeler announced Thursday, March 11, 2021, he would seek $2 million in one-time funding from a reserve contingency account to invest in the Portland Police Bureau as well as other agencies and programs in hopes of slowing the city’s rampant gun violence. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A video that popped up on Twitter on Wednesday night ended with a death threat to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

KOIN 6 has viewed the video, where the mayor’s address was also revealed. A voice narrating the video said they are from “a small collective from within the anarchist and anti-facist community.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Wheeler said that Portland Police was investigating.

FBI Portland’s spokesperson Beth Anne Steele said they are aware of the video.