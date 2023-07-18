PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Street racing is an ongoing issue in Portland that’s threatening lives and livelihoods. While police targeted an event Saturday, street racers were back at it again the next night.

Portland police’s air support unit captured video of the street takeover as it shut down traffic for hours Saturday night in NE Portland. Officers said there were several hundred people there and more than 100 cars.

Cars were doing donuts in major intersections, coming dangerously close to the crowd.

Officers focused their mission on NE Airport Way and N Marine Drive, arresting four people, towing 6 cars, recovering three firearms and issuing numerous citations.

Despite the mission, neighbors say that on Sunday, they woke up to the sound of cars screeching and gunshots going off in the middle of the night. Residents say the street racing in their neighborhood makes it so emergency vehicles can’t get through.

“We’re now constantly fearing for our safety and becoming sleep deprived,” said Renae Rieden, who lives near the Lloyd Center. “When it’s at the expense of other people’s property, their lives or their sanity, it’s not ok anymore.”

Portland police say they recovered three firearms from the street racing mission (PPB) A total of six vehicles were towed. (PPB)

Additionally, the owner of a 7-Eleven at 60th and Prescott told KOIN 6 the street racers were doing donuts outside his business too. He said the street racing mob forced their way into his convenience store with guns late Sunday, threatening his employees and stealing thousands of dollars of wine, beer, tobacco and other products.

As rubber litters the road and tire marks scar city crosswalks, Reiden says she wants to take action.

“Instead of ranting on Nextdoor, actually come together as a unit and do something about it,” she said.

Rieden is currently in the process of organizing a committee. She’s planning on hosting a community meeting within the next couple of weeks to talk about the problems and solutions. Those interested in joining the meeting can reach out to Rieden via email.

“So if it’s advocating to the governor for better funding, advocating to whomever we need to – to create a unit within [PPB] traffic division, then we’re going to have to be loud and come in numbers,” she said.