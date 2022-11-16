PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau says they were able to stop and arrest multiple suspects as part of a two-day mission to prevent drug trafficking.

According to a release from PPB, there has been a recent increase in violence that can be connected to the sale and use of drugs in downtown Portland.

To mitigate this, federal and local partners including Homeland Security Investigations and the Multnomah County Sheriff Special Investigations Unit supported the Central Bike Squad, Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team and PPB’s Narcotics and Organized Crime unit in the mission to crack down on drug trafficking.

During the mission on Nov. 15 and 16, undercover federal agents and Portland police officers arrested 14 people for charges including outstanding arrest warrants, the distribution of controlled substances such as meth and fentanyl and more.

Because PPB received federal assistance, these cases can be prosecuted at the federal level with help from the United States Attorney’s Office.

“These missions highlight not only the impact that drugs have on our community but also how important cooperation is between law enforcement agencies as we work towards a safer Portland,” PPB said.