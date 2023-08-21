PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About six months after locals learned the Doug Fir Lounge would be moving later in the year, the quintessential Portland music venue has revealed when it will host its final show in the original location.

The Doug Fir Lounge is currently found within the Central Eastside District’s Jupiter Hotel, where it opened nearly 20 years ago. However, the intimate concert space will have its grand closing on Friday, Sept. 30, with performances from Johnny Franco and Portland-based soul band Ural Thomas and the Pain.

According to an announcement from the venue, that night will be Portlanders’ last chance to experience a concert at the lounge until early next year — when the new location is slated to open just “880 yards away” on 301 SE Morrison St.

The building previously held Le Bistro Montage, a Cajun restaurant that had a 27-year history in Portland before closing its brick-and-mortar location due to pandemic challenges.

Doug Fir’s move to the space on Southeast Morrison Street will usher in an updated sound and lights system, improved parking for customers and musical acts, bigger dressing rooms, a private bar and a patio. The new venue is also expected to have a capacity of more than 300 guests, whereas the current one has a standing capacity of 299 and a fully-seated capacity of 175.

“We were all sad to hear the news initially, but after viewing the plans for the new space we’re excited for the opportunity the new location will offer,” Doug Fir Marketing Director Annie Ostrowski said in a statement. “I think bands and audiences will really love it.”

The original venue has hosted multiple notable bands— from the Pacific Northwest and beyond — that have gone on to win Grammy Awards, make TV appearances and perform on big stages like the Coachella music and arts festival.

According to the release, Doug Fir Lounge will continue to make updates on final events and what to expect from the new space.