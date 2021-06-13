Final week for 2 major COVID vaccination sites in Portland

While two vaccination sites in Portland are closing, other options will remain available for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 167 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Sunday. Over the last seven days, the state has dropped 10% in case numbers compared to the previous week.

With these lower case counts, two of the busiest vaccination sites in Portland are set to shut down Saturday, June 19 – the Oregon Convention Center and The Red Lot at Portland International Airport.

Hillsboro Stadium will continue offering first and second doses of the vaccine through June 25.

In Vancouver, the Tower Mall vaccine site will stay open until June 29.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is encouraging people to reach out to their own medical providers if they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet. As the vaccine has become more available, it’s been distributed to more medical professionals who can provide doses to people who still need the shot.

The state’s goal is to get 70% of Oregon’s population vaccinated. Brown said part of that effort involves getting shots to homebound Oregonians who otherwise wouldn’t be able to go out and get one.

On Saturday, Brown thanked community partners who are helping reach homebound individuals. She pointed out the efforts of Clackamas County Public Health.

Clackamas County reached a milestone Saturday; 65% of people ages 16 and older are now vaccinated.

Brown said local public health staffers are doing extraordinary work in communities around the state and pharmacies have stepped up by extending their hours to make it convenient for people who work traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours.

“The good news is that these vaccines are available in just about every nook and cranny of Oregon. We want to encourage Oregonians to reach out to their medical provider to get their questions answered if they have questions,” Brown said.

She said she wanted to thank the people who have done everything in their power to make sure the state reaches the goal of 70% of Oregonians having at least one shot. As of Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority showed that Oregon’s vaccination rate for those 18 and older is just over 67.4%.