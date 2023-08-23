PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders: Locate your home on this map and take note. You are officially a resident of that underlying district.

On Aug. 21, Portland’s Independent District Commission unanimously approved the final design for the city’s four-district design, establishing the foundation of Portland’s new system of government. A more detailed description of these boundaries is available here.

The districts break the City of Portland into geographical groups:

District 1: East Portland and all areas surrounding the Portland Airport.

District 2: All of North Portland and Madison South

District 3: Most of Southeast Portland

District 4: Sellwood-Moreland and everything west of the Willamette River

Portland is officially organized into four districts. (City of Portland)

The finalized map represents the latest step in Portland’s ongoing effort to transition from a commissioner style of government to a 12-member city council. Three council members will be elected from each of the four districts through ranked-choice voting. A mayor will also be elected citywide and oversee the city manager.

Portland Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jordan, who has led the city’s transition efforts, said the city will now focus on establishing district-based elections and voter education ahead of the 2025 transition deadline.

“Congratulations to the entire commission for prioritizing Portlanders in this historic process,” Jordan said ahead of Monday’s vote. “In the coming weeks, the City of Portland Elections Office will work with our county partners to take the immediate next steps for the proper administration of district-based elections for City Council elections, and in the future, candidate and voter education.”

Nearly 57% of Portland voters agreed to drastically rework the city’s system of government in November of 2022 after a strong push from supporters to get multiple measures on the ballot. The City of Portland has until 2025 to complete the transition.

Following Monday’s meeting, the Independent District Commission has completed its term. The district plan was filed with the Portland City Elections Officer on Aug. 22.