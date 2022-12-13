Portland fire responded to a fire at the former Elks Club Lodge on Dec. 13, 2022. (PF&R)

The fire was discovered due to smoke emitting from vents in the building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The building that housed the former Elks Club Lodge was damaged by fire on Tuesday. There were no injuries or fatalities as the building was empty at the time, said Portland Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the building, located at the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan, shortly after 2 p.m. and discovered smoke emitting from an HVAC vent on the west side of the building.

Although the building was unoccupied, there was a work crew stationed inside the fence surrounding the property, but they were unharmed. Hose lines were brought into the building following a search to ensure it was empty, and the fire was quickly located and extinguished.

The work crew at the scene was interviewed for information about the fire, and an investigation is currently underway by the Portland Fire Investigations Unit.