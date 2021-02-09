Fire at N Portland homeless camp leaves 1 severely burned

Victim has 3rd degree burns all over body

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was severely burned in a tent fire Tuesday morning near Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was inside a makeshift sheltering structure in the area near the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and North Columbia Boulevard — an area where many houseless people reside.

According to PF&R, a fire broke out just before 7 a.m. First responders found the man with third degree burns over his whole body and quickly took him to Emanuel hospital.

Details regarding the fire’s damage on the area were not immediately available. The man’s status is also unknown, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.