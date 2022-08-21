ODOT closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near the Oregon Zoo on Aug. 21, 2022 due to a fire. Photo courtesy Alex Altman/KOIN

No one was hurt in the fire the spread to an area larger than 100x100

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames from a car fire along Hwy 26 raced up the steep terrain on the side of the road Sunday, closing a section of the roadway near the Oregon Zoo for a while.

The fire erupted near the Canyon Tunnel around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Portland Fire & Rescue said, closing the highway at Southwest Jefferson Street.

When crews got to the scene the flames from the disabled car had already moved up the hill and were visible to motorists in both directions.

Firefighters immediately upgraded the call to what authorites call a “Wildland Box,” that is, more crews plus two water tenders and two brush units along with an aerial tool.

Crews were able to contain the blaze — which was bigger than 100×100 — relatively quickly. Firefighters continued to look for hot spots for a while after the flames were out.

No one was hurt.

