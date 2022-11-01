PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire broke out just before 12:40 a.m. at the multi-story home, which was reportedly under construction.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found live power lines down and had to work around them. The blaze was also threatening nearby homes prompting fire officials to call a second alarm.

While battling the main house fire, PF&R said the home had a complete structural collapse, causing the home to fall in onto itself.

Meanwhile, firefighters said the blaze had spread to both the house to the south and to the north. One of the houses had it’s windows blown out by the fire, so fire crews started spraying water directly into the home to prevent it from spreading.

The other neighboring home had fire spread into it’s attic, prompting firefighters to attack the fire from inside the home. PF&R said the majority of that home’s damage was to its upper level. Fire officials said the residents of that home are staying with neighbors.

A NE Portland home smolders after it collapsed during an early morning fire on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

A NE Portland home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

NE Portland house fire spreads to neighboring home causing its windows to blow out on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

NE Portland house fire spreads to neighboring home and heavily damages its attic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Fire officials said none of the residents or the 80 some people working the fire were injured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.