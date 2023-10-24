PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews spent the early hours of Tuesday morning battling a house fire in the Ashcreek neighborhood of Southwest Portland.

The first calls came in just after 3:30 and the first crews arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a house and a garage.

Crews were able to search the house and didn’t find anyone inside and there are no reports of any injuries.

Crews from Lake Oswego and TVF&R were dispatched to the scene and helped keep the fire from spreading.

Fire officials tell KOIN 6 News that neighbors reported squatters living in the house recently, but had been removed and were last seen there on Sunday.