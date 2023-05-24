The fire began along the banks of the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least four fire engines are on the scene of a large vegetation fire along the banks of the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Officials said fire crews had contained 1.5 acres of tall brush fire near the Bybee Lake Recreation Area as of about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from PF&R, “the fire has natural and manmade boundaries with the waterways, train tracks and roadways to use as starting points for fire suppression efforts.”

Crews contained a large vegetation fire along the banks of the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Photo courtesy PF&R)

Crews contained a large vegetation fire along the banks of the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Photo courtesy PF&R)

Crews contained a large vegetation fire along the banks of the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Photo courtesy PF&R)

No injuries have been reported, and officials say crews will remain on scene until the fire is completely extinguished.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.