PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire crews are on scene of a residential fire in Portland Friday evening, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters arrived at the building on East Burnside around 6:30 p.m. and found a basement fire that had extended into the first floor of the building, officials say. The house is said to be vacant.

By 6:50 p.m., PF&R tweeted that fire activity had spread to the attic. Within another 10 minutes, they said the fire had been completely extinguished.

A tweet from PF&R says crews needed to saw through the roof in order to ventilate the building. They also have fans clearing the smoke from the inside of the house.

