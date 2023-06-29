The exterior of the home was extinguished, officials say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire crews responded to a residential fire in the Cully neighborhood Thursday afternoon that was started in a chicken coop on the front porch, officials say.

According to a Tweet from Portland Fire and Rescue, the fire started on the outdoor deck around 2:15 p.m. and began traveling into the home. PF&R has since clarified that the fire started from a heat lamp igniting wood chippings inside the coop.

No human injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, but PF&R says two people are now displaced and multiple chickens are dead.

Firefighters created a vertical ventilation hole in the home’s roof and extinguished the interior fire, but crews continued to investigate the fire that spread to the home as they realized the fire extended into the attic.

Fire crews responded to a residential fire in the Cully neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (PF&R)

The fire was controlled in approximately 10 minutes. As of 4 p.m., crews were still on scene to remove any charred attic insulation and preserve the rooms that were only slightly affected by the fire.

