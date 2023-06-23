PF&R: The "fire is in the office structure and not the tanks."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews responded to a commercial fire Friday afternoon at the Chevron USA Yard in Northwest Portland, officials say.

Portland Fire and Rescue says the smoke inside the building had dissipated by 1:34 p.m., and the first crew to show up to the scene at Northwest Front didn’t find anything to report outside.

According to tweets from PF&R, there may have been a light fixture issue in the building, but the “fire [was] in the office structure and not the tanks.”

The source of the smoke is still being investigated by two crews while the rest clear the area, officials say.

The firefighters only had access to the structure from Northeast Front due to an active train on the tracks that blocked access from Northwest St. Helen’s Road.

