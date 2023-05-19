It is still too dangerous for fire crews to enter the building at Southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The investigation into what caused a fire in the Goose Hollow neighborhood has begun two days after the building began to collapse from the damage that began on Tuesday.

Authorities say it is still too dangerous for fire crews to go into the building at Southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor Street, so the Scappoose Fire Department brought a drone to fly into the building and take images around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to GoFundMe, the fire displaced more than 100 people. Resident René Montero-Dugger says she barely escaped with her six year old husky mix “Winston.”

“I was home, I was working, I smelled burning plastic, I saw a shadow from the smoke, so we grabbed our stuff and ran outside,” Montero-Dugger said. “Pretty devastating. We could see the flames coming through the window.”

Two firefighters needed medical attention while fighting the fire, according to officials, but both are expected to recover.

However, fire crews say the building is a “total loss” and remains at risk of collapsing, leaving its residents suddenly without a home.

“I just lost everything I own, and I have nowhere to go and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said John Judge, a now-displaced resident.

Built in 1910, the four-story building held approximately 60 apartments. Firefighters believe everyone was able to make it out safely using ladders attached to fire escapes.

One of those displaced, Michael Harpel, had worked overnight and was heading to bed when the fire began.

“I was just getting ready to go to bed and I smelled smoke,” Harpel said. “I didn’t hear any fire alarm, no sprinklers went off, nothing.”

Judge told KOIN 6 he also didn’t hear anything until Harpel knocked on his door to get him out. He said that, recently, the building has had issues with a resident pulling the fire alarm multiple times a week at all hours.

“Our alarms have been going off every day for four months, but today, when there’s actually a fire in the building, no alarm went off until after the fire department was there and had their hoses in the building,” Judge said.

On Tuesday, KOIN 6 News asked PF&R about these allegations and if arson may be to blame, but they could only say the incident is still under investigation.

Those who wish to donate to the residents can do so through the following GoFundMe fundraisers:

Stay with KOIN 6 as still story develops.