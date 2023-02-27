PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many as 5 RVs were destroyed by fire on Sauvie Island late Monday night, spewing heavy smoke into the air as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fires were reported around 10 p.m. at an RV park. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze that set the RVs on fire, but crews were able to get it under control around 11 p.m.

Some people were displaced because of the fire but no injuries were immediately reported.

Fires on Sauvie Island are often difficult to fight because there are no fire hydrants. Firefighters have to bring the water to the fire.

Officials said they will be out at the site for hours dealing with hot spots.

