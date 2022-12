A Ford truck was destroyed by fire in the 2300 block of SE 152nd in Portland, December 18, 2022 (KOIN)

No cause yet determined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spectacular fire consumed a Ford van in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.

No one was hurt but officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said the van fire may have damaged some power lines.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.