PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in SE Portland scorched a house and knocked down a power line Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the Lents neighborhood at around 7:16 a.m. where they said they found a front porch engulfed in flames.

Two trucks arrived at the scene to fight the blaze which had spread from the porch up into the attic space.

Crews searched the house for any people inside but determined it was empty.

The fire also severed a power line connected to the house, which PF&R said posed a threat to the crews working on the scene.

Power company workers were able to tape off the area and eventually shut off the power so the line could be repaired.

The fire has been extinguished, but the cause of the blaze is still unknown.