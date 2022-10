This small auto body shop at 5130 SE 75th Avenue in Portland was damaged by fire, October 16, 2022 (PFR)

Cause of the fire under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.

Fire spread into the attic and roof of the body shop at 5130 SE 75th Avenue but no one was hurt, officials said.

This small auto body shop at 5130 SE 75th Avenue in Portland was damaged by fire, October 16, 2022 (PFR)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimate of damage was provided.