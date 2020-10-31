Fire breaks out at Irvington neighborhood church

Well Church located on NE 1st Avenue in Portland (Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue has launched an investigation into a fire that broke out at a church in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood.

Crews were dispatched to Well Church, located at the corner of NE 1st Avenue and NE Schuyler Street, just before 3 a.m. Saturday. According to responding firefighters, the church’s back porch of the structure was on fire.

PF&R checked inside for any victims, but found no one. Thus, no injuries were reported.

The fire was taken down in less than 15 minutes. No details on the damage to the structure were immediately provided.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to PF&R.