Fire scorches SW Portland home, 1 displaced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was displaced early Tuesday after a fire tore through a Southwest Portland home.

Drivers near the Vista Bridge Tunnel in the Goose Hollow neighborhood called in to report the fire shortly after 1 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the home on SW Montgomery Place to discover it was fully involved.

Because of a limited water supply, firefighters took a defensive approach but were ultimately successful in extinguishing it.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and damage totals were not immediately known. The lone, displaced resident of the home is being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.