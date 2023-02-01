Fire crews say no one was at the scene when they responded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday’s evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.

The blaze was first noticed shortly before 4:30 p.m. and was extinguished before 6 p.m.

The fire appeared to have sparked at a homeless camp, officials tell KOIN 6 News. It was the third tent fire that Portland Fire & Rescue Station No. 13 had responded to on Wednesday — the second within half an hour.

Fire crews say no one was at the scene when they responded.