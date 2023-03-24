PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During Thursday’s morning commute, a fire spread from a homeless encampment near the Broadway Bridge and created difficult conditions for firefighters, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Responding firefighters said heavy smoke was billowing from where the east side of the bridge meets the railroad tracks, but it was unclear exactly where the blaze was burning. A search of the area led firefighters to an engulfed encampment “rooted” under Interstate Avenue.

“The unstructured nature and proximity of all the belongings led to the fire quickly overtaking all the items and began to extend to grass and brush nearby,” said PF&R.

Firefighting efforts were further complicated by cyclone fencing, multiple rail lines and impinging heat setting off propane canisters, according to PF&R.

Fire burns homeless camp near Broadway Bridge, spread to nearby brush on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R). Fire burns homeless camp near Broadway Bridge, spread to nearby brush on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

After about an hour, the fire was contained and put out. No one was reported hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.