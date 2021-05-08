Fire that destroyed 20 homes, condos in 2019 still unsolved

March 2019 fire deemed to be caused by a human, but not necessarily arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — More than two years after a fire wrecked a Villebois condominium complex and ravaged nearby homes in what investigators deemed was an “incendiary” incident — meaning the fire was ignited under circumstances in which a person knew a fire shouldn’t be ignited — they are still searching for the culprit.

In turn, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the International Association of Arson Investigators Oregon Chapter 31 are offering rewards of up to $2,500 each for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible.

The March 31, 2019, fire destroyed the complex, which was under construction, along with 20 other adjacent homes and 14 cars or trucks.

Jason Chuddy, a public information officer for ATF, said investigators have yet to determine whether the incident constituted arson.

“The investigation is ongoing for the past couple of years. We’ve gotten to the point where we’re trying to get more information and that’s why we’re putting out the reward notice,” he said.

To provide a tip, which will be kept confidential, contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or via its website at atf.gov/contact/atftips. You can also submit tips by using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting reportit.com.

“Tips are extremely important. If anyone has any information from the day, even if they feel it was insignificant, please let us know because tiny little pieces add up,” Chuddy said.