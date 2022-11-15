PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames engulfed a multi-story apartment complex that was under construction in Portland’s Glenfair neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday, fire officials said.

When Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to the blaze on Southeast 148th Avenue, between East Burnside and Southeast Stark streets, multiple levels of the building were reportedly burning.

Crews battled the fire by creating exposure hose lines at multiple hydrants, which they said “places multiple engines and fire hydrants to obtain enough water to control the scene, a tactic that does not happen often, but this fire required big streams of water to cool and extinguish the fire.”

A fire damaged a SE Portland apartment that was under construction on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R). Firefighters battled fire at SE Portland apartment that was under construction on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Once a second alarm was called, PF&R said firefighters managed to gain control of the fire and put it out within 10 minutes of the initial call.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze. No one was injured, according to fire officials.