PF&R battled a fire at the Bank of America on Hawthorne Boulevard, Dec. 31, 2022 (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke billowed from the Bank of America on Hawthorne Boulevard early Saturday morning, drawing firefighters into action.

Portland Fire & Rescue say crews responded to reports of a fire on SE 37th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard at around 3:13 a.m., where they arrived to see smoke in the building’s front door.

According to PF&R, crews were able to fight the blaze from inside the building, where they found several hot spots and a basement that was unaffected.

The fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m. with investigators coming to the scene to identify a cause, officials said.