PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Large plumes of smoke fill the sky as firefighters work to put out a second-alarm blaze in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 4:27 a.m. firefighters were at SE Luther Road, just west of 82nd. Several crews battled the flames.

A man that was working nearby told KOIN 6 he was completing a report when he heard an explosion. Naythin Fahey that explosion created a “big boom and a lot of smoke.”

“The building just blew up,” said Fahey. “I looked behind me and saw a bunch of black smoke. I got over here to make sure everyone was okay.”

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.