PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue is responding to two houses on fire in Southwest Portland Saturday.

Officials said over Twitter that the fires are both 2nd alarm and happening in the area of SW 17th and SW Logan St. and that people should avoid the area if possible. The vicinity is currently shut down.

2nd alarm house fire

Portland Fire and Rescue is in the scene of two houses on fire in the area of SW 17th and SW Logan St. traffic in the area is shut down please avoid the area if possible — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 22, 2021

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information available as it becomes available.