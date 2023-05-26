PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Traffic changes are coming to downtown Portland as the city prepares for a fireworks show that will kick off the Rose Festival CityFair on Friday night.

The Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will close from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. to accommodate those planning to watch the show that starts at 9:50 p.m.

Although the bridge will remain closed to drivers, it will remain open for cyclists and pedestrians. In fact, Multnomah County leaders expect that most people will want to watch the display from them.

Over a century old, the Rose Festival is a key part of Portland’s summer. It kicks off with the opening of the CityFair and a firework show and continues through the weekend with carnival rides, games and a variety of food options.

The festivities begin with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Friday night.

Attendees can purchase tickets at the event or save money by purchasing a one-day general admission ticket online. More information about the Rose Festival and CityFair can be found on their official website.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we cover the festivities over the weekend.