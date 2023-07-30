PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The first heavy-duty all-electric Freightliner truck to be put into service in Oregon was celebrated at a Southeast Portland truck yard on Sunday.

The eCascadia’s initial assignment was driving dozens of guests around the large parking lot at TITAN Freight Systems. They were among dozens of elected and appointed officials, business leaders, environmental activists, workers and family members who attended the July 30 morning kick-off party there.

“These heavy-duty electric trucks are a natural evolution in our journey to be a carbon neutral transportation company. We now have a new zero-emission, lower operating-cost tool to help us get closer to realizing our sustainability goals,” said company President and CEO Keith Wilson, a longtime advocate for reducing fossil fuel emissions in the trucking industry. His current fleet of trucks run on renewable diesel.

