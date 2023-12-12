PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting in January, you can visit the Portland Art Museum for free once a month.

On Tuesday, the Portland Art Museum announced the return of Free First Thursdays to both the museum itself as well as PAM’s new Tomorrow Theater.

The funding to allow free days came from the Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All initiative, where the museum was selected as one of 64 organizations to receive funding.

PAM’s director, Brian Ferriso, shared his excitement at being able to bring back free days as well as being able to extend museum hours in the new year.

“I am so pleased to be able to bring this free access day back to our community and incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Art Bridges Foundation,” said Ferriso, Portland Art Museum Director. “In addition to the monthly free day, visitors have been asking for extended evening and weekend hours. The Museum is dedicated to doing our part to revive Portland’s downtown, and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”

According to PAM, nearly 45,000 people visit the museum for free or at a reduced cost annually, and these free days will allow even more guests to experience art.

The first Free First Thursday is on Jan. 4 and guests can reserve their tickets online a week in advance, or tickets are also available at the door.