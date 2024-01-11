PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified the dead man found on Monday in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood as 30-year-old Deshawn Pledger.

Police say the call started as a welfare check to a home on Southeast 106th Avenue off of Division Street just before 11 p.m. that night. When officers arrived, they reported finding Pledger dead.

The Portland Police Bureau Medical Examiner determined that Pledger died of homicide by gunshot wound.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police say this is the first homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.