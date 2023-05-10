PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mother’s Day is less than a week away and while a bouquet of flowers might seem like a cliché gift, there are plenty of creative florists in Portland who can craft unique arrangements that will make your mom feel special.

Whether your mom prefers a more traditional bouquet of roses or a wild collection of dangling vines, these florists can do it all.

Goose Hollow Flowers is a small, woman-run business that specializes in locally grown flowers. The business is located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood in Portland and delivers across the city and to Beaverton and other neighboring towns. The business is currently taking Mother’s Day orders online or by phone for delivery Monday through Sunday. For same-day delivery, the company asks customers to call them by 1 p.m. The shop is open by appointment only.

503.228.8107

Photo courtesy Goose Hollow Flowers/Michelle Kenny

Living potted plants, hanging baskets and beautifully arranged bouquets are all Mother’s Day gift options available from Broadway Floral. Gifts can be ordered for delivery or pickup at the store. Broadway Floral Home & Garden has been serving the Portland area since 1928 and specializes in a variety of arrangement styles. If your mom isn’t into flowers, Broadway Floral Home & Garden has several other gifts for sale including chocolate.

503.288.5537

Toyouinspire Flowers – photo courtesy Toyin Oyemaja

Touyouinspire Flowers has been hired to do big events like floral designs for Cirque du Soleil Alegria, but that doesn’t mean the business doesn’t also create amazing Mother’s Day arrangements. Owner Toyin Oyemaja was born and raised in Portland and has been working in the floral industry since she was 19. She’s passionate about youth education and community development. Customers are invited to call in or stop by the studio on Northwest Lovejoy Street to place their orders.

503.490.3536

Starflower on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard is encouraging customers to place their orders now for Mother’s Day. Owner Jill Mason posted on social media saying anyone unprepared with a gift shouldn’t sweat it. Instead, they should head to her shop. In addition to bouquets, Starflower has bath salts, body oil, jewelry, candles, cards, chocolate and more. Customers are invited to pre-order online or stop by the store any day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

503.225.9400

Located inside Wellspent Market in Northeast Portland, florist Megan Arambul has a small studio where she crafts big floral works of art. She’s a veteran of Portland’s floral scene and has owned her business since 2010. Inside Wellspent Market, Fieldwork Flowers sells locally grown products. For Mother’s Day, she has flowers in shades of pink and orange and has fresh flowers arriving Wednesday and Friday for weekend delivery.

503.388.1064