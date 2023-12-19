PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in a fitness center sauna called firefighters into action Tuesday morning, authorities said.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a fitness center near Southeast 103rd Drive and Southeast Washington Street where a fire had been reported in a locker room.
Arriving crews evacuated the building and said that sprinklers had been activated inside a sauna.
Power had to be isolated to remove electricity from the sauna and authorities said they contacted a power company for assistance.
Crews began work addressing the fire, setting up a precautionary hose line in case the fire extended past the sprinkler system.
After hot spots were addressed and the smoke was ventilated, authorities said the fire was out at 6:45 a.m.