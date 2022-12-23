PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines announced that all Alaska and Horizon flights to and from Portland are canceled until noon Friday while it’s “thinning” flight schedules in Seattle.

If the weather doesn’t improve, the airline said more cancellations and delays are likely.

Alaska said it canceled 270 flights scheduled in Portland and Seattle on Friday. If the weather doesn’t improve, the airline warns more cancellations and delays are likely.

According to FlyPDX, 89 departing flights and 67 arriving flights from various airlines have been canceled as of 6 a.m. More than a dozen flights at Portland International Airport have reportedly been delayed.

Early Friday morning, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tweeted that its runways are closed indefinitely. The airport said it’s working to de-ice surfaces, which crews have been busy doing so the last few days.

The Portland and Seattle areas are under winter weather advisories.