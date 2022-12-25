Travelers waiting in line for Alaska Airlines at Portland International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite much of the ice thawing out in the Portland metro, would-be air travelers are still having trouble at Portland International Airport on Christmas Day.

According to FlyPDX, 19 arriving flights and 25 departing flights from various airlines are canceled as of 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Further, dozens of flights in and out of PDX are delayed.

On Saturday, Alaska Airlines canceled all flights at PDX and about 300 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of freezing rain.

Hundreds of flights across the U.S. were delayed or flat-out canceled ahead of the holiday weekend as many regions dealt with a blast of arctic air.