PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Valentine’s Day is historically one of the busiest times for florists and vendors. But flower shops are prepared for all contingencies, even inclement weather.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the I-5 corridor, with possible snow forecast Monday night into Valentine’s morning.

Laura Gifford-Kerr of Gifford’s Flowers in Portland, February 12, 2023 (KOIN)

Despite this, florist Laura Gifford-Kerr of Gifford’s Flowers in Portland said her shop is prepared and the snow won’t stop Cupid in his tracks — but may delay some deliveries.

“What we usually do when we get snowstorms is if we see it coming early enough, we get orders out early or ahead,” Gifford-Kerr told KOIN 6 News. “And then some people will have to get them delayed, but we do our very best to get them out on time or early.”

Now in their 85th year, Gifford’s Flowers has already received hundreds of orders for Valentine’s Day and more are coming in each day. She said it’s by far one of their busiest and most lucrative, helping the shop through the next few months.

Flowers inside Gifford’s Flowers in Portland,, February 12, 2023 (KOIN)

She’s also confident Gifford’s Flowers can get the flowers to your special someone — but don’t wait to order. The sooner the better, she said.