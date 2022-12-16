Travelers at the Portland International Airport on September 5, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — FlyPDX has announced that parking rates will be increasing in 2023.

The new rate increases, the first in four years, will boost the costs of short-term, long-term, economy, and valet parking.

The hourly rates will increase by one dollar for all types of parking, except valet.

Daily rates for short-term and economy parking are increasing by three dollars and daily valet parking is increasing by ten.

Long-term daily rates and hourly valet parking are staying the same.

According to FlyPDX, the parking revenue pays the wages of shuttle bus drivers and other customer service staff who run the ground transportation system.

These changes are set to take effect on Feb. 1, 2023.

Visit the FlyPDX website for more information on the changes.