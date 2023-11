PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ecliptic Brewing is holding a public sale of its archive of rare beers.

It’s happening Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former brewpub off of North Mississippi Avenue and Cook Street and includes hundreds of bottles mostly dating back to 2014.

The sale comes after the closure of Ecliptic Brewing’s two Portland locations and the sale of the brand.

Ecliptic beer will still be brewed at the Ninkasi Brewery in Eugene and available in stores and restaurants.