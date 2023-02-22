PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to snow coming down across the Portland area on Wednesday, TriMet has announced its preparations for the winter weather.

According to TriMet, there is only one suspended route so far, but there are other closures.

Line 81-Kane/257 has been suspended completely and Line 80 – Kane/Troutdale Road has no service on Buxton Hill Road.

Some buses are being equipped with chains, and TriMet said that means they are capped at 25 MPH, so riders should prepare for longer trips.

TriMet also shared that due to the state of emergency issued by Multnomah County, drivers won’t turn away anyone going to or from a warming shelter.

Further changes could occur, stay up to date with KOIN 6.