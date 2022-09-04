PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire destroyed 2 food carts in North Portland Sunday afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

The fire in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue destroyed Monkey Thai Street Food and Pepe Chile’s Taqueria. No one was hurt.

Investigators said it may take some time to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

This fire comes about a week after an explosion destroyed a food cart in downtown Portland. Officials believe the cause of that explosion is propane-related.

The force of that blast damaged multiple nearby food trucks, shattered windows on buildings across the street and scattered debris throughout the block of SW 5th and Harvey Milk.