PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.

Friday was a different story. People were standing in long lines outside Shroom House on West Burnside.

Some customers told us they were coming to get them for medical reasons.

“I personally experimented with mushrooms as a way to treat bipolar type two as well as depression,” said Jesse, a customer at the store. “There’s been a lot of studies showing that consumption of psilocybin can lead to the disintegration of entrenched brain channels.”

Others told us they were there to use the psychedelics recreationally.

“Well, I voted for psilocybin mushrooms in the election in 2020. And so I’m here to take part in that,” said Jesus Bogas, another customer at the Shroom House. “I understand there’s some legal technicalities with it, but I’m here to see what that’s all about. It’s an enlightenment and it’s what I like to do.”

However, the bottom line is: state officials say the sale of psilocybin mushrooms is illegal in Oregon — now and in the future.

Oregon voters only passed the use of psilocybin overseen by a licensed therapeutic professional. The state doesn’t even start accepting applications until next year.

Based on bank statements from former employees, Shroom House is operating under a company named Alive N Well Hospitality LLC.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s records shows the owner’s name is “Steven Tony Tachie.”

Portland police and the DEA are aware of the location.

KOIN obtained documents from Shroom House from a former employee that show the form the store has customers fill out to buy psilocybin.

The paperwork asks for confirmation of a diagnosis of ailments, ranging from ADHD, anxiety, headaches, depression, OCD, PTSD, sleep disorders and addiction.

Though former employees and customers said proof of ailments isn’t strictly enforced.

The bottom of the form has a waiver to sign making the customer acknowledge that Shroom House “makes no guarantee or medical claims” and that they’re not responsible for anything that happens with the purchase of their psilocybin.

Other documents reveal Shroom Houses’ “sales tactics” that they “offer everything from chaga, reishi, lions mane and psilocybin”.

Their business document also says “Shroom House is not like any other psilocybin dispensary. The Shroom House is a mushroom naturopath.”

It proceeds to explain to the employee what different doses to offer people so that can experience “letting loose” or doses that are “good for parties, beach days, and social gatherings.”

Customers were curious to see for themselves.

“I’ve never even seen this stuff before. So I’m trying,” said Scott Yon, a customer at Shroom House. “I understand it may not be legally up yet, but in Portland, it doesn’t seem like people get arrested for anything.”

Even though the Oregon Health Authority and police say this is not legal, the long lines seen outside the store show the simple economics of supply and demand.