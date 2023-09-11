This article contains descriptions of behavior some may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former janitorial employee of a Portland property maintenance company is suing, accusing the company of racial discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

According to the lawsuit, in May 2022, Steven Urenda was the janitorial operations manager at Aspen Ridge Property Services, when he was sent a phallic, black, chocolate model to his home. The package was sent by Jessica Carlin, a human resources supervisor at Aspen Ridge Property Services, who left her name on the package, along with a sexually explicit note.

Carlin’s husband, Patrick, was an employee at the company under Urenda’s supervision. The lawsuit alleges that Patrick Carlin had previously complained to his wife, Jessica, about Urenda. According to the lawsuit, Jessica Carlin also admitted to using sexually explicit language to criticize Urenda to management shortly before the incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, instead of firing Jessica Carlin, the suit alleges that the company’s owners Matthew McCasline and John Scott Paxman offered Urenda a $50 gift certificate and promised an apology from Carlin, which he never received.

As a human resources employee, the lawsuit said that Jessica Carlin had access to Urenda’s personal information and that she was aware that he has biracial children.

The package arrived when Urenda’s wife and daughter were home and the lawsuit said that they were “deeply disturbed by the contents and message.”

Urenda was made to continue being responsible for locations where Patrick Carlin worked and Jessica Carlin retained her position, the lawsuit said. Urenda said that while working there were multiple instances where trailers he had loaded with garbage were later emptied and strewn around the workplace.

“To allow a supervisory employee in a position of power—especially one with responsibility for human resources functions—to act in such a blatantly racist and harassing manner toward an employee is inexcusable enough, but the retaliation my client received while advocating for some basic human dignity and a safe working environment went the step beyond,” said Daniel Le Roux, Urenda’s lead attorney. “We hope this case sends a clear message that if an Oregon company allows this level of outrageous behavior, they will be held accountable.”